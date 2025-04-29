Pakistan-Kazakhstan railway link: PM directs start of feasibility work

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the relevant authorities to promptly commence work on assessing the feasibility of establishing a railway connection between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, with the goal of improving regional connectivity and trade.

PM Shehbaz passed these directives during a meeting with Kazakhstan’s Transport Minister Marat Karabayev at the Prime Minister’s House.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz extended his good wishes to Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and reminisced about their productive conversation during the World Water Summit in Saudi Arabia.

He expressed eager anticipation for President Tokayev’s forthcoming visit to Pakistan, characterizing it as a significant step toward fortifying bilateral relations.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the proposed railway link would be a “game-changer” for the entire region, as it would connect the Central Asian states directly to Pakistan’s Gwadar Port, enhancing trade routes and economic opportunities.

The prime minister said that a Pakistani delegation would soon visit Kazakhstan to discuss technical matters and finalize the feasibility study.

He also highlighted Kazakhstan’s potential role in promoting chess and martial arts in Pakistan, noting the broader prospects for cooperation in the education sector. He proposed the establishment of Kazakhstan university campuses in Pakistan and called for the formulation of a strategy to enhance air connectivity between the two countries.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to fostering business-to-business relations, the prime minister emphasized the importance of robust economic and trade engagement.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in key sectors including agriculture, economy, trade, investment, information technology, and communications.

Kazakh Minister Marat Karabayev expressed gratitude to the prime minister for the warm hospitality extended during his visit. He noted that Kazakh traders and investors were keen on developing strong business-to-business ties with Pakistan.

He underscored the strategic importance of Karachi and Gwadar ports for Kazakhstan and reaffirmed the significance of the proposed railway link between Almaty and Gwadar.

The minister also highlighted the outcomes of the 13th session of the Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Inter-Ministerial Commission, during which a framework agreement was signed for cooperation in 10 sectors. Additionally, several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were inked to boost collaboration in information and culture, textiles, and mineral development.

A business delegation from Kazakhstan is currently visiting Pakistan and has toured the ports of Karachi and Gwadar. Business-to-business meetings were held in Karachi as part of the visit.

The meeting was attended by minister for communications Abdul Aleem Khan, minister for economic affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, minister for information and broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, minister for railways Hanif Abbasi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, and other senior government officials.