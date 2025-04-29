Indian army officer’s audio hiring terrorist in Pakistan released

Pakistan Army’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif presented irrefutable evidence of India’s state-sponsored cross-border terrorism within Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to DG ISPR, Indian handlers are operating terrorists within Pakistan. He confirmed that on 25 April, Pakistan Army forces arrested a man named Abdul Majeed near the Jhelum bus stand.

Abdul Majeed, who was trained by India, was found with a drone, an improvised explosive device (IED), and 25,000 rupees. A further search of his house led to the recovery of another Indian drone and Rs 1 million.

DG ISPR added that Abdul Majeed’s phone contained chats with contacts in India, and forensic tests are still ongoing. His main handler was an Indian Army officer named Subedar Sukhwinder, who provided Majeed with bomb-making instructions and locations for attacks.

Audio clips shared in the briefing revealed Indian handlers urging terrorists to create chaos in Pakistan. “We want a large number of dead bodies,” one handler told them, asking for attacks big enough to get media attention.

DG ISPR stated that Abdul Majeed was involved in 47 terrorist operations in Pakistan. He was also in touch with an Indian Army officer named Major Sandeep, who guided him in using explosives and sent him IEDs through drones.

In one such attack, Majeed used an IED to target a Pakistan Army vehicle, injuring three soldiers. After the attack, Major Sandeep transferred Rs 180,000 to Majeed in small amounts.

Read More: DG ISPR rejects India’s allegations over Pahalgam attack

One drone carrying explosives crashed due to technical issues and was later recovered from Majeed’s house. In another incident, Majeed failed to pick up IEDs from a location as Pakistan Army forces were already present there. Fortunately, school children passing by noticed suspicious bags, leading to the recovery of five more IEDs.

Major Sandeep was informed by Majeed, after which Indian media quickly started spreading false news, blaming Pakistan and claiming terrorist activities along the Line of Control (LoC).

DG ISPR said this is a clear example of India using media propaganda to cover up its state-sponsored terrorism.

He also revealed that Indian Army officers had instructed terrorists to carry out attacks from Balochistan to Lahore to cause maximum loss of life, targeting Pakistan Army personnel and civilians alike.

DG ISPR concluded by saying that banned group TTP tried to enter Pakistan but was stopped by the Pakistan Army.

In a successful operation, 71 terrorists were killed. He said all this evidence proves that India is directly involved in organised terrorism inside Pakistan, and these facts cannot be denied.