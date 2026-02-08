Markiplier’s ‘Iron Lung’ outshines Marvel’s Doomsday before its debut

Markiplier’s Iron Lung has become a sensation online, even outshining Disney’s heavily hyped Avengers: Doomsday in search trends, according to a recent analysis by Forbes.

The independently produced horror film, adapted from the 2022 video game, has captured public attention in ways no Marvel teaser could match, despite a budget of just $3 million.

Even before its release, Markiplier’s Iron Lung had a built-in fanbase from the YouTuber’s own channel, where he played the game extensively.

The film stars Fischbach himself alongside Caroline Rose Kaplan and veteran voice actor Troy Baker and follows Simon, a convict piloting the Iron Lung submarine through an ocean of blood on a desolate moon after a catastrophic event known as the Quiet Rapture.

The movie sticks closely to developer David Szymanski’s original game, which was already well-received, scoring 7.7 on Metacritic from users. Fischbach became such a fan that he announced in April 2023 he would finance and direct the adaptation himself.

To focus on the project, he even turned down a role in Five Nights at Freddy’s, another major video game adaptation. Teasers hit YouTube in October 2023, with the final trailer released in December, and the film premiered on January 30.

While critics gave it a mixed 45 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences loved it, awarding it 89 percent and helping it earn $20.8 million at the box office.

In fact, Markiplier’s Iron Lung performed so well that its theatrical run was extended. At the domestic box office, it narrowly trailed Sam Raimi’s Send Help, $17.8 million versus $19.1 million, without any studio-backed marketing.

The film’s success came purely from Fischbach promoting the project to his online followers, a feat almost unheard of for an indie release.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Doomsday has seen heavy promotion, multiple teaser trailers, and a cast filled with Oscar-worthy names, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Evans.

Yet, despite billions of trailer views online, Google Trends shows searches for Iron Lung have more than doubled those for Avengers: Doomsday over the past month. The film peaked at a perfect 100 the day after release, while Disney’s blockbuster barely hit 8.

It’s still early for Avengers: Doomsday, set for a December 18 release, but if Marvel wants to beat Iron Lung in public interest, more teasers or marketing stunts may be needed. For now, the indie horror film proves that a passionate creator and a dedicated audience can rival the biggest studio releases.