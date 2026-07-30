Markle drama deepens: Meghan’s brother blasts father Thomas Markle in blunt interview

In a shocking new development in the ongoing saga of the Markle family, Thomas Markle Jr. Has publicly denounced his father Thomas Markle Sr., labelling him a “narcissist” and claiming he’s responsible for all his own health failures.

Thomas Markle Jr. Calls his father ‘Narcissist’

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., has turned on his father, Thomas Markle Sr. Up to this point, both siblings had joined forces to publicly criticize their sister Meghan and her Duchess of Sussex’s behavior, but in a new tell-all interview, Thomas Jr. Has decided to take aim at the head of the family instead.

In a fiery new interview, Thomas Jr. Pulled no punches and blasted his father, stating that it is all his own fault that he faces all of the health problems and difficulties that have plagued him for years, rather than some outward influence. “He’s a narcissist who refuses to fix his own problems and blames others when things go south.”

Health crises and the burden of self-blame

A major cause of disagreement among the family relates to the severe health condition experienced by Thomas Markle Sr. In the Philippines earlier this year, which resulted in the amputation of his leg.

According to the Duke of Sussex’s father-in-law, the drastic medical operation was a result of his own misbehavior and neglect and “Failure to address his worsening health” and “Self-blame for family troubles.”

The ever-expanding Markle clan divide

The family feuds don’t end with father and son as there are clearly deep divisions with Markle family members, these divisions are reflected in the statement “Meghan Markle has been estranged from her father Thomas Markle since May 2018. The rift intensified on the eve of her royal wedding to Prince Harry after Thomas staged paparazzi photographs and had a heart attack.” The statement also mentions “As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit the Royal Family in January 2020 and relocated to Montecito, California, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

It seems to be an internal family breakdown as Thomas Jr. now cutting ties and issuing public statements against his father, Thomas Markle Sr. finds himself isolated from both his famous daughter and his son.