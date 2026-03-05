Marlon Wayans drops bombshell statement about 'cancel culture' ahaed of 'Scary Movie 6'

Marlon Wayans has shared his strong take on cancel culture and comedy as he prepares to mesmerize fans once again with his performance in Scary Movie 6.

The acclaimed American actor and comedian has returned to play Shorty Meeks in the forthcoming American parody film, which he also co-wrote with his brothers Shawn Wayans, Craig Wayans, Keenen Ivory Wayans, and Rick Alvarez.

While conversing with Entertainment Weekly, he called Scary Movie 6 “a rebooquel” because it is more than just “a complete reboot, starting back where we began the franchise in 2000.”

Marlon’s description did not end there; he went on to state that “this movie is multi-generational,” adding, “It’s a conversation comedically that is needed, that needs to be had from our generation down to Gen, what is it? Gen Alpha. And it’s all inclusive.”

The main agenda behind Scary Movie 6 is bringing back “laughter,” as the star of A Haunted House quipped, “This is about bringing back comedy the way it used to be. And I think the only way to do it is you have to cancel the cancel culture.”

The ensemble cast, including Anna Faris, Shawn, Regina Hall, Jon Abrahams, and Dave Sheridan, to name a few, are gonna do what they always do. They are “gonna make fun of everybody because we’re equal opportunity offenders,” Marlon noted.

“We have a recipe, we have a formula that you can’t mimic or copy. You could try, but it’s very specific. It’s how we grew up, and it’s how we see the world. It’s the household we were raised in with the sense of humor that we all were governed with, that we inherited from our mother,” he explained.

Before concluding, it is important to share with you that Scary Movie 6 is set to be released on June 12, 2026.