PAKvAUS: Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne rates his Pakistani lunch

Australia cricketer Marnus Labuschagne expressed his love for the tantalizing Pakistani dish Daal Roti.

The 27-year-old posted a picture of the eaten dish on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter. The South Africa-born spinner described his lunch as delicious.

“Daal and roti for lunch too. Delicious,” he tweeted.

The netizens, in the comments, asked the cricketer to try other Pakistani dishes during the side’s tour.

It is pertinent to mention that the Australia cricketer is having the time of his life on the tour of Pakistan. Earlier, he shared the pictures of some funny placards that were made on his name pronunciation and batting technique.

Marnus Labuschagne scored 90 from 158 deliveries after hitting 12 fours for Australia in the first inning in the Rawalpindi Test.

He took a wicket and conceded 53 runs from his 12 overs.

