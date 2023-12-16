Marnus Labuschagne sent for scans as Perth pitch opens up

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne suffered an injury scare after a ball hit his little finger ferociously on day three of the first Test against Pakistan in Perth.

Earlier, the visitors’ batting lineup unfolded before lunch on the third day at Optus Stadium after they slipped from 3-188 to 271 all out.

However, the hosts’ plans of leaving Pakistan with an insurmountable total were hurt late when firebrand left-armer Shaheen Shah Afridi and debutant Khurram Shahzad wreaked early havoc.

Australia succumbed to 5/2 in the eighth over when Khurram Shahzad removed David Warner (0) and Marnus Labuschagne (2) in quick succession.

After having a disastrous start to their second innings, the hosts recovered to 84/2 at the stumps on Day 3 with Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja firm at the crease.

Australia were sweating on Marnus Labuschagne’s fitness after a knock to his little finger saw him sent for scans.

During the sixth over of Australia’s second innings at Perth Stadium, Pakistan debutant Khurram Shahzad produced a jaffa that jumped off a good length and struck Labuschagne on the right hand.

Ouch! Marnus Labuschagne cops a nasty one on the hand and is getting some treatment out in the middle #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/UMHmIgHjuF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2023

He eventually continued batting after the team doctor and physiotherapist had a lengthy examination of his right small finger.

But, having faced just seven more balls before being dismissed by the same bowler, he continued to receive treatment from the medicos before being sent for X-rays at the close of play.

“He was just with the doc and physio for the last hour just chatting through it, doing a few tests on the finger,” paceman Josh Hazlewood told reporters at stumps with Australia leading by 300 runs.

“I daresay there might be a scan … he was pretty sore I think.”

A Cricket Australia spokesperson confirmed a full diagnosis was expected in the morning.

Usman Khawaja, who was at the non-striker’s end when Labuschagne was hit, admitted his concern.

“It didn’t look pretty,” Khawaja said, adding: “Marnus is a pretty tough character. When he takes his glove and starts to do that I get a bit worried, because he’s a pretty tough guy.”

Hazlewood labelled Smith “incredibly brave” for soldiering on after he too required treatment before stumps when Shaheen Shah Afridi landed a blow to his left arm.

But Smith insisted at stumps: “It’s all right. Bit of a bruise, but I’ll live.”

With Australia already holding an imposing lead, signs of the pitch breaking up have encouraged the hosts’ bowlers.

Groundstaff had hoped the drop-in wicket at the cavernous stadium would show more signs of wear and tear after it largely held together for their Test against West Indies last summer.

Their approach looks to have succeeded, with temperatures in the mid-thirties helping to bake out and open up small cracks.

“Batting got really tough there at the end,” said Hazlewood. “As the game goes along I think the cracks will come more into play, another hot day tomorrow I believe.

“I think it’s probably going to be tougher to play the short ball than (it was) the first innings.