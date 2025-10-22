Setting marriage age is state’s authority, not against Sharia: Law Minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar says the child marriage ban aligns with Islamic principles and urges uniform legislation nationwide to protect young girls’ rights. He said that the state operates under the Constitution, and every law must conform to the principles of Sharia.

He emphasized that determining the minimum age for marriage is the prerogative of the state, noting that Sindh has already implemented such a law since 2013.

Speaking about the recently approved bill in the National Assembly setting the minimum age for marriage, Azam Nazeer Tarar said there is no need for further consultation once Parliament has passed the legislation. He clarified that preventing child marriages is not un-Islamic, as it is necessary to safeguard the rights and well-being of children.

Tarar expressed concern over the absence of a uniform law across the country, terming it worrisome. He revealed that cases involving 13- and 14-year-old girls frequently appear in Darul Aman shelters, stressing that early marriages cause psychological stress and trauma for young girls.

He said that social, familial, and cultural pressures often force underage girls into marriage, and therefore, the law on minimum marriage age should be linked with the national identity card system to ensure implementation.

The minister asserted that the rights of a small minority cannot be sacrificed for the will of the majority, adding that real progress requires protecting the most vulnerable segments of society. “We must move beyond rhetoric and take practical steps. Resources may be limited and challenges many, but we must continue to move in the right direction,” he said.

Azam Nazeer Tarar urged that it is time to break the walls of fear and make courageous decisions, stressing that the nation can only progress when the rights of the weak and marginalized are fully protected.

In June 2025, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman strongly opposed the child marriage law, declaring it against the Quran and Sunnah.

Speaking at a press conference in Peshawar, he announced a nationwide protest against child marriage, condemning the government for caving to international pressure from organisations like the IMF and FATF.

Fazlur Rehman emphasised that Pakistan was founded in the name of Islam, but its Islamic identity is under threat due to recent legislative actions. He criticised the government for modern slavery, stating that laws should align with Islamic principles rather than foreign directives.