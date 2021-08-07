Open-air marriages, business centres reopening proposed from Aug 09 in Sindh

KARACHI: Business centres’ operations until 8:00 pm with two safe days and marriage functions in the open air are among the proposed ease in restrictions discussed between the Sindh government and NCOC on Saturday from August 09 in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, it was proposed during the NCOC meeting that the business hours should be extended in Karachi until 8:00 pm with complete closure on two days a week.

It was also proposed to allow holding marriage functions in the country in the open air with permission to invite only 200 guests.

The meeting also proposed to lift restrictions on outdoor dining and take away besides also suggesting that parks and gyms would be opened with entry granted only to vaccinated people.

It emerged that the NCOC and the Sindh government agreed over most of the suggestions and a notification in this regard would soon be issued by the provincial home department.

Earlier in the day, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced to lift lockdown imposed in the Sindh province from August 09 while continuing with other restrictions on movement.

According to the NCOC, Karachi and Hyderabad will face new restrictions on movement from August 09.

The Sindh province announced to impose lockdown in the province from July 31 until August 08 citing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The body devising a national strategy to deal with the pandemic said that SOP implementation should be improved at the beginning of Muharram besides also emphasizing the need to adopt a smart lockdown strategy.

“Smart lockdown should be imposed in areas witnessing higher positivity ratio,” it said while also lauding the Sindh government’s measures that helped improve the vaccination process.