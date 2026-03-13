Marriage halls, event service providers given new orders

QUETTA: The Balochistan Revenue Authority (BRA) has directed marriage halls and event service providers across the province to register with the authority and comply with provincial tax laws.

The order applies to businesses providing event-related services, including marriage halls, lawns, shamiana setups, decoration and other event facilities.

According to the authority, these operators and event services must complete registration with the BRA and fulfill their tax obligations under provincial regulations.

Read More: Balochistan Cabinet announces austerity measures, abolishes nearly 800 posts

The directive to marriage halls was issued under the Balochistan Sales Tax on Services Act 2015, which makes services related to wedding and event arrangements subject to provincial sales tax.

Tax rate fixed of Rs10,000 per event or 2 percent of the service fee, whichever is higher. Businesses must register, pay due taxes, and submit returns within prescribed deadlines

The BRA cautioned that failure to register, non-payment of taxes or late submission of tax returns could lead to penalties and legal action under the law.

The authority urged marriage hall owners and event service providers to ensure full compliance, emphasizing that adherence to tax laws will contribute to provincial development and economic progress.