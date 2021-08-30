A newly married couple came up with a unique solution to recover the cost of their wedding as they send a bill of Rs17,700 to the guests who didn’t turn up for reception dinner.

The invoice was shared on Twitter by a user named Philip Lewis, a senior front page editor at the Huffington Post on Wednesday. Reacting to the invoice, Lewis tweeted saying, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a wedding reception invoice before.”

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a wedding reception invoice before lol pic.twitter.com/ZAYfGITkxP — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 24, 2021

The invoice provides the information that the wedding reception took place at the Royalton Negril, a resort in Negril, Jamaica. The reason for the bill that is being sent was listed as: “No call, no show guest.” The bill also mentioned the “Unit Price” of $120 per wedding reception dinner and, since there were two guests who did not show up, the total cost was $240 (Rs17,700).