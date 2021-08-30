A newly married couple came up with a unique solution to recover the cost of their wedding as they send a bill of Rs17,700 to the guests who didn’t turn up for reception dinner.
The invoice was shared on Twitter by a user named Philip Lewis, a senior front page editor at the Huffington Post on Wednesday. Reacting to the invoice, Lewis tweeted saying, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a wedding reception invoice before.”
The invoice provides the information that the wedding reception took place at the Royalton Negril, a resort in Negril, Jamaica. The reason for the bill that is being sent was listed as: “No call, no show guest.” The bill also mentioned the “Unit Price” of $120 per wedding reception dinner and, since there were two guests who did not show up, the total cost was $240 (Rs17,700).
The receipt also contained a note stating, “This invoice is being sent to you because you confirmed seat(s) at the wedding reception during the Final Headcount. The amount above is the cost of your individual seats. Because you didn’t call or give us proper notice that you wouldn’t be in attendance, this amount is what you owe us for paying your seat(s) in advance. You can pay via Zelle or PayPal. Please reach out to us and let us know which method of payment works for you. Thank you!”