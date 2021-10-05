Married couple makes a shocking demand from wedding guests

A newly-married couple in the United Kingdom made a shocking demand by asking wedding guests to pay money for eating extra slices of their wedding cake, a foreign news agency replied.

A person, who had attended the festivities, shared a snapshot of the demanding message which he had received on WhatsApp. They sent the CCTV camera footage of him eating his cake slices.

“Hey so we were just looking at the CCTV and saw that you had two pieces of the wedding cake,” the message read. “We announced that each guest must pay per slice and noticed that you only paid for the one.”

The married couple mentioned that the money should be sent as soon as possible.

The Reddit user gave his explanation on the matter.

“I paid for the first slice after it was announced on the day we’d be helping to pay for their cake!! Apparently didn’t count for the second,” he wrote.

A social media user, in the comments section, asked how the married couple cannot be embarrassed by the situation.

Another sarcastically stated that he would gladly spend the early days of his marriage to check security footage and point out people who had eaten the dessert.

Prince Charles and Prince Diana’s wedding cake sold

In August, a slice of cake from the 1981 wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer sold for £1,850 ($2,558) at auction in Britain – with a warning not to eat it.

The 40-year-old slab of marzipan and thick white icing decorated with the royal coat of arms fetched more than three times its asking price of £300 to £500.

“We were amazed at the numbers of people wanting to bid on this large and unique piece of royal cake icing,” said auctioneer Chris Albury, a royal memorabilia specialist at Dominic Winter Auctioneers in Cirencester, western England.

