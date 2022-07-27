Marriyum Aurangzeb ‘barred’ PTV from airing Parvez Elahi’s oath ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb ‘barred’ Pakistan Television (PTV) from airing the oath-taking ceremony of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported.

According to details, Marriyum Aurangzeb ‘stopped’ Pervaiz Elahi’s swearing-in ceremony from being aired, which is being dubbed as sheer journalistic misconduct on public tax-supported government TV.

Despite the ongoing oath ceremony of the country’s biggest province’s chief minister at the President’s House, the PTV continued playing the programme and showed the ceremony on a window screen.

Commenting on the issue, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Pervaiz Elahi’s swearing-in ceremony was not shown at the ‘directions’ of Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Read more: Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi takes oath as Punjab CM

Fawad Chaudhry warned that people working in PTV on important designations to continue doing such acts if they want to go to jail. Marriyum Aurangzeb herself is going to jail, he claimed.

The swearing-in ceremony of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took place in the President’s House in Islamabad, where President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to the newly elected Punjab chief minister. Earlier, Punjab governor Balighur Rehman had refused to administer the oath to Pervaiz Elahi after which Elahi arrived in Islamabad from Lahore by a special plane for taking the oath, where he was received by Moonis Elahi.

