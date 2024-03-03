Marriyum Aurangzeb fires fresh salvo at PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday castigated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, saying that the “mindset of preparators and planners of May 9 riots” reflected how they always sided against the country’s progress, ARY News reported.

Speaking to journalists outside the Parliament House in Islamabad today, she lambasted PTI over allegations regarding ‘election rigging’, noting that the result management system (RTS) fell flat and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s mandate was stolen.

Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed that the PTI-led government ‘looted’ the country for four years. “Everyone saw in 2013 when there was political uncertainty and they blocked roads when the Chinese President was visiting the country,” she added.

She said the PTI feared that the PML-N government would resolve the people’s problems including inflation, unemployment, and poverty. “They [PTI] fear that the country would witness a revolution in health and IT sector,” she noted.

“Just like [PM-elect] Shehbaz Sharif completed his speech amid the opposition protest, we will complete tenure,” she said, adding: “They [PTI] will not change. It’s not about their faces but their mindset. They will continue to make noise.”

Marriyum also questioned PTI’s allegations regarding election rigging, asking whether the polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were rigged or not.

Read More: Shehbaz Sharif elected Pakistan’s 24th elected PM

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif was on Sunday elected as the 24th Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, making history for assuming the office for second consecutive time.

Shehbaz Sharif won the prime minister’s election today after clinching 201 votes against his PTI-backed opponent from the Sunni Ittehdad Council (SIC) Omar Ayub Khan, who managed to secure 92 votes.

The magic number to clinch the office of prime minister was 169 votes. Since no single party could gain a majority in the assembly, Shehbaz has become premier with the support of PML-N’s allies – PPPP, MQM-P, PML-Q, BAP, and others.