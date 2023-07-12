Marriyum Aurangzeb lauds initiatives for revival of Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb appreciated recent initiatives taken for the revival of Radio Pakistan and make it financially viable, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the previous PTI-led government was talking about auctioning Radio Pakistan but the PDM government start to restore the state organization.

She said the business plan under the “Stand-Up Radio Pakistan” project was completed in a short span of 14 months. She said a financially viable Radio Pakistan will ensure a significant improvement in its content, quality of transmission as well as welfare of the staff.

Highlighting the initiatives taken to bring diversity in national broadcaster’s transmissions, the Minister said a dedicated sports channel is airing youth oriented content round the clock to promote healthy activities amongst the masses. Similarly, exclusive channel of regional languages is playing an important role to promote cultural and linguistic diversity of the country.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said cinemas and Research Cells are being established at the premises of Radio stations across the country to provide quality and affordable entertainment to the people. She said Radio Pakistan’s facility should be opened for university students so that they can polish their skills in different genres of media communication.