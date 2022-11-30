Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan’s congratulatory message

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has strongly reacted to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s congratulatory message to the new COAS and CJCSC alongside sharing a Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s quote, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, Marriyum Aurangzeb questioned whether it was Quaid-e-Azam’s words to offer an extension behind closed doors, blackmailing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, revengeful actions against political rivals or selling Toshakhana’s wristwatch.

She slammed the PTI chief by saying that Imran Khan wanted to topple the federal government but he made the announcement of toppling his own government. She further said that those who are serious about dissolving the assembly would not wait for a no-trust motion.

Aurangzeb claimed Imran Khan has failed in politics and he should leave staging the drama of Haqeeqi Azadi. She asked the PTI chief to be answerable for his four-year tenure.

The information minister said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement was signed by Imran Khan but he violated its conditions which brought financial hardships to the nation.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan said on Twitter, “Congratulations to Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as new CJCSC & Gen Syed Asim Munir as new COAS. We hope new military leadership will work to end prevailing trust deficit that has built up in last 8 months between the nation and the State. Strength of the State is derived from its people.”

Congratulations to Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as new CJCSC & Gen Syed Asim Munir as new COAS. We hope new mly ldrship will work to end prevailing trust deficit that has built up in last 8 months between the nation and the State. Strength of the State is derived from its people. pic.twitter.com/5k4fVA2UGb — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 30, 2022

Comments