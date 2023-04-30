Free flour distributed with transparency: Marriyum Aurangzeb responds to Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb lauded efforts of the government officials for ensuring transparency in the distribution of free flour among the poor during the holy month of Ramazan.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif personally monitored execution of free flour scheme which was “historic”.

“Amid inflation, free flour was distributed among hundreds of thousands of poor people in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Islamabad during Ramazan with full honesty and transparency.

“The administrative officers and staff worked day and night to make the landmark scheme successful which is laudable,” she added.

Her statement comes hours after PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi alleged Rs20 billion in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s free flour scheme launched during Ramazan.

Speaking at an event in Lahore, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi questioned the incumbent government’s capability, saying that the political leadership’s failure was the reason behind current crisis.

He maintained that incompetent leadership will only cause harm to the country instead of resolving the issues.

The PML-N leader also expressed concern over the ‘differences’ among national institutions. He also called upon politicians to sit together and resolve the disputes for the sake of the country’s progress.

