Marriyum Aurangzeb stresses ‘free media’ for safeguarding democracy

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb stressed ‘free media’ for safeguarding democracy from different kinds of threats in the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

“Nobody can dare to attack democracy if the voice of journalists is powerful and their message is load and clear,” the minister said while addressing a reception organised by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) here at the National Press Club.

The minister said the health insurance scheme for journalists and media workers was introduced in the Federal Budget 2023-24 in line with the vision of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

“This step is continuity of the policies of Nawaz Sharif who also has credit of the constitution of 8th Wage Board after a hiatus of 18 years,” Marriyum Aurangzeb added.

When PM Shehbaz Sharif was opposition leader in the National Assembly, many journalists visited his chamber complaining about their health problems, she recalled while highlighting directives of the prime minister who soon after coming into power ordered the establishment of a fund for the medical treatment of deserving journalists and media workers.

“This is not a favour to anyone since this is your right and our responsibility,” the minister remarked. She said owners of media houses could not be absolved of their responsibilities regarding welfare of the journalists and media workers.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said health insurance for journalists and media workers was part of the vision of the coalition government led by PM Shehbaz Sharif who played a crucial role in that regard.

She said the incumbent government had not tortured any journalist during its tenure, nor issued directives to suspend any television programme or current affairs show. “We have not taken any retaliatory measures against any media professionals,” she added.

On the contrary, she said, during the previous government tenure, the opposition was not allowed to speak and even the doors of Parliament were closed upon its leaders. However, the doors of National Press Club remained open for the then opposition leaders at that time.

Nawaz Sharif made the country’s defence impregnable, curbed inflation, created massive job opportunities and rooted out terrorism, she added.

When he was disqualified, she said, not a single pot was broken, nor any ambulance , hospital or mosques was tortured.

“Nafeesa Shah of the Pakistan Peoples Party presented a private bill in the House for safety and security of journalists when I held the portfolio of Information Minister during the previous government tenure of PML-N,” she said while regretting no-progress on the legislation which was put in cold storage during the four years of the PTI.

She said the Security and Safety Bill had been sent to the Parliamentary Committee on Information and Broadcasting that would be enacted soon. She added that a fund for death claims of the journalists who lost their lives in accidents had also been included in the bill.

“Rs 1 billion for health insurance scheme has been announced and second announcement regarding security and safety legislation will be made soon,” she stressed.