Marriyum Aurangzeb’s non-bailable arrest warrant issued

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb in a hate speech case, ARY News reported.

ATC Judge Abhar Gull heard incitement case against PML-N leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif and others.

PML-N leader Javed Latif appeared in the court and marked his attendance. However, Aurangzeb did not attend court hearing.

To which, the court issued her non-bailable arrest warrant and cancelled Javed Latif’s warrant.

The court directed PML-N leader Latif and others to attend the hearing on December 9 and adjourned the further proceedings.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged with the Green Town police station, following a press conference of Latif in Islamabad. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Imam Masjid Irshad-ul-Rehman.

The case was registered for inciting people against PTI chief by making false statements. The complainant accused Latif of inciting the people intentionally in consultation with Marriyum Aurangzeb and others.