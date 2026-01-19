Marriyum Aurangzed glow-up: Bushra Ansari gives shut-up call to trolls

Senior Pakistani politician Marriyum Aurangzeb has become the centre of online attention after her appearance at Junaid Safdar’s lavish wedding celebrations in Lahore over the weekend, sparking widespread discussion on social media.

Photos and videos from the event quickly went viral, with netizens comparing before-and-after images of Aurangzeb and commenting on what many described as a noticeable transformation.

While some praised her refreshing new look, others speculated about the reasons behind her weight loss and drastic transformation.

Amid the ongoing debate, veteran Pakistani actor Bushra Ansari publicly came forward to defend Aurangzeb, praising her dedication and dismissing the speculation.

Sharing a photo of her from the wedding ceremony, Ansari credited Aurangzeb’s transformation to discipline and consistency.

“I know Marriyum closely as a person. Her weight loss journey speaks of commitment strength and consistency. Well done, Marriyum you look beautiful Mashallah,” Bushar Ansari wrote.

In addition to Bushra Ansari, her niece Zara Noor Abbas also echoed similar sentiments on her Instagram stories, highlighting the resilience and determination of women who prioritise self-care.

“Proof-if a woman takes care of herself, anything is achievable. And there is no damn ‘do raye’ about it. This thing about women I love so much,” she gushed.

Marriyum Aurangzeb currently serves as Senior Minister in the Government of Punjab since March 2024.