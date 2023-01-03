Marriyum challenges PTI to release white paper on its performance

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for issuing ‘so-called’ white paper on coalition government’s performance, challenging the party to issue the same on its own performance during last four years, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, the information minister said asked Imran Khan to apologize to the people of Pakistan for the havoc “he wreaked on the country during his tenure” instead of issuing white papers.

She slammed the PTI Chairman for issuing a so-called white paper and challenged him to instead issue the same on his own performance during last four years. “No white paper can whiten Imran Khan’s black thefts and corruption”, Marriyum claimed.

“PTI is in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) since last nine years but could not make a single institution to counter terrorism,” she claimed, adding that today terrorism was sprouting there once again posing a challenge to whole country.

The federal minister further said when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government ended in 2018, the country was progressing with a stable economic outlook and all projects related to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were running successfully.

Marriyum lamented that Imran Khan not only compromised country’s stance on major fronts like Kashmir issue but also destroyed the economy.

She added that the former premier left the country at the brink of default and the incumbent government through tough decisions was trying to put it back on path of stability.

The minister also said while the government was working tirelessly to take the country out of the conundrum Imran Khan put it into, he is here with a white paper to hoodwink the people.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) issued a white paper on state of the economy, claiming that the incumbent government has destroyed the economy.

Addressing the seminar, Imran Khan asserted that strong institutions were imperative to curb corruption, saying that the country’s economy can be restored only with the implementation of law.

He regretted that two political families – Sharifs and Zardaris – had plundered the country for 30 years. The PTI Chairman said he feared the direction the country was heading, recalling that there was no example of what happened in the last eight months as more than 700,000 people left the country.

Comments