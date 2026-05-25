Marshals has bid farewell to fans with a tribute to one of its own during the season 1 finale.

The Sunday, May 24 episode of the Yellowstone spinoff concluded with a touching memorial card dedicated to longtime prop master Leonard “Lenny” E. Hancock Jr., who died in December following a UTV accident in Arizona. He was 54.

“In loving memory of Leonard ‘Lenny’ E. Hancock Jr.,” the onscreen tribute read at the close of the episode.

According to local outlet Arizona Family, Hancock died on December 23 after losing control of a UTV in Lake Havasu City. Police said the vehicle rolled multiple times, ejecting Hancock, who died at the scene.

Lenny Hancock worked as prop master on season 1 of Marshals and previously built an extensive television résumé that included all seven seasons of SEAL Team, as well as work on CSI: Cyber and CSI: NY.

In one of his final Instagram posts from October, Hancock shared a photo of his reserved parking space on the Marshals set in Park City, writing that he hoped to return for season 2 in the spring.

Hancock is survived by his son, Aidan Hancock, a young racer who launched a GoFundMe campaign earlier this year to continue pursuing the racing career the two had built together.