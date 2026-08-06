Martha Stewart delivers blunt verdict on Meghan Markle

Martha Stewart, 85, spoke to PEOPLE about the Duchess of Sussex’s transition to entertainment, acting through Suits, living a life as a royal, and now making her way as a lifestyle guru and television host with her newest streaming program, With Love, Meghan, on Netflix.

“It Doesn’t Sort of Follow”: A Frank Opinion From Stewart

When inquired about Markle making the plunge to the host role, in a similar vein to many other culinary professionals and hosts, Stewart chimed in:

“To then all of a sudden go from an actress… to a princess to a homemaking guru on a television show. It doesn’t sort of follow. So go from there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Stewart additionally stated she’s only met Meghan Markle at a garden party in California. While they were both at a supper together, they only shared room.

The Importance of Authenticity in Lifestyle Content

Throughout her reign in the lifestyle industry, Stewart has stressed the importance of authenticity and her own personal experience being central to all that her brand has become. Throughout the years, she’s responded to questions about other celebrity-driven businesses in food, wellness, and home styling by noting that those in the know can always spot the difference between established, professional expertise as opposed to a more manufactured persona.

As Markle takes on a more varied range of public roles with her As Ever brand and recent ventures with the help of Netflix, both critics and those within the lifestyle industry are still weighing on how the transition from celebrity will make a difference in her overall business authority long-term.

The Quotation: This shows how Stewart views Markle’s quick array of career changes from an actor to a duchess, and finally, a TV cook in the media landscape.

Background: The statement was made with Stewart as part of promoting her upcoming new and already released recipes, dishes, and products.

Standards of the industry: This shows that Stewart stands her ground in saying that everyone in the cooking and food industry will need to have authenticity and extensive knowledge in order to build an overall legacy, as she has done.