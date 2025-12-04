Martha Stewart's grandkids doesn't need fancy title for her

The cookbook author Martha Stewart revealed that her grandkids, Jude Stewart, 14, and Truman Stewart, 13, by her first name.

She further revealed, “They’ve called me Martha since the day they were born”. The 84-year-old shared on in the episode of QVC+’s 50+ & Unfiltered podcast, “And all their friends call me Martha. None of them call me Mrs Stewart. I’m not a Mrs Stewart”.

And the reason has to do with Martha’s only child, Alexis Stewart, who welcomed Jude and Truman through gestational surrogacy.

Martha further explained, “My daughter calls me Martha; she’s always called me Martha”.

In fact, the domestic doyenne considers herself and Alexis, whom she shares with ex-husband Andrew Stewart, to be more “friends” than mother-daughter.

“It’s better being a grandma,” Martha noted, explaining how she had somewhat of a fraught relationship with Alexis that led to their current dynamic. “Even now.”

She added of her daughter, “We’re very different. I’m an extrovert, she’s not.”