Martha Stewart’s Meghan Markle story takes new turn

Following Martha Stewart’s comments about the event, where Meghan Markle was also present, the dinner host has now shared their side of the story.

In a recent conversation, the 85-year-old stated that the 45-year-old Duchess was discussing her most recent royal visit at a dinner party in California.

In an interview released on Wednesday, Stewart told People, “I had dinner with Meghan Markle the other night. We were both guests at a dinner party in California.”

Martha Stewart claimed that although she didn’t speak much to Markle, she believed the Duchess of Sussex was talking to other guests about the trip. Regarding Markle, Stewart added, “I didn’t talk to her really more than to say a couple words, but I know she was talking about it.”

However, the host of the dinner party refuted the allegation, claiming they sat directly next to Markle and that she merely mentioned her family had a wonderful time in Europe, without providing further details.

“I sat next to Meghan at the dinner party, and this account of what happened is simply untrue,” the source told People, adding, “Meghan didn’t talk about her European vacation other than to say the family had a great time.”

The host continued, stating that Markle has long admired Stewart and enjoyed meeting her. “Meghan has always been a fan of Martha’s and enjoyed getting to meet her briefly at the dinner,” the insider disclosed.

The recent reunion between Markle, Prince Harry, and King Charles marked the first time the monarch had seen his grandchildren, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, since 2022. The King’s rural residence, Highgrove House, served as the venue for the summit.

In the same interview, Stewart also offered her thoughts on Markle’s Netflix food and lifestyle program. “If you’re an actress, it’s hard to then transition to a princess and then from a princess into a homemaking guru on a television show. It doesn’t sort of follow. So go from there,” she said.

Stewart has previously discussed Markle’s lifestyle brand. Last year, she stated that although she does not know Markle well, she hopes Markle fully comprehends the topics she covers, as Stewart values sincerity and intelligence.

In April, Stewart also had a face-to-face encounter with King Charles at a charity function in New York City.