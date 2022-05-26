Martin hopes ‘House of the Dragon’ bests ‘The Rings of Power’

Author and ‘House of the Dragon’ creator George R.R. Martin wished success for the strong competition ‘The Rings of Power’, but maintained the hope to claim the title for the fantasy supremacy.

As the two most highly anticipated series, Amazon’s ‘The Rings of Power’ and HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ are slated to drop on respective streaming portals sooner than expected, the similar genre of both the projects has comparisons being drawn by streaming legions and critics.

The veteran author Geroge R.R. Martin – known for his work on the fantasy novel series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ which was adapted as HBO’s most-streamed series ‘Game of Thrones’ – and has now created ‘House of The Dragon’ touched upon the same rivalry during a recent interaction.

“I know a lot of articles, the minute the dates were announced, it’s: ‘Oh, the battle for fantasy supremacy. It’s ‘Rings of Power’ versus ‘House of Dragon,’ who will win?’ I don’t know why they always have to do that,” Martin replied about the ‘supposed rivalry’.

“I hope both shows succeed. I’m competitive enough. I hope we succeed more. If they win six Emmys, and I hope they do, I hope we win seven,” he added. “But nonetheless, it’s good for fantasy. I love fantasy. I love science fiction. I want more shows on television.”

Speaking about the Amazon’s prequel of ‘Lord of The Rings’, Martin said, “It’s kind of a weird deal, as you know. Amazon bought Tolkien, but they didn’t actually get any of the books.”

“They didn’t get ‘Lord of the Rings,l’ they didn’t get ‘The Hobbit,’ they didn’t even get ‘The Silmarillion.’ I don’t think they got ‘Farmer Giles of Ham’ or ‘Leaf by Niggle,’ but they got the appendices, I guess, and they’re constructing a Second Age story about that. There’s a lot of myth about that, so it’ll be interesting to see what they did,” Martin remarked.

‘House of the Dragon’ – based on Martin’s 2018 novel ‘Fire & Blood’ – will follow the story of the Targaryen civil war which took place around 300 years before the events shown in ‘Game of Thrones’. The ten-episodic first season will premiere on HBO on 21 August.

On the other hand, ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ – being produced by Amazon Studios – will debut on Amazon Prime on September 2 this year. It is primarily based on Tolkien’s appendices for ‘The Lord of the Rings’.

