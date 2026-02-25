Martin PlayStation announces release date for 'Wolverine'

Martin PlayStation’s new video game “Wolverine” has announced its release date.

A recent video released by IGN revealed the game’s launch date. The titular character, Logan/Wolverine, will be played by Liam McIntyre. Per the studio, the game “intends to deliver the ultimate Wolverine fantasy, with fast, fluid, and ferocious combat; exhilarating, action-packed set pieces, and a gripping story that taps into the core tenets of one of the most compelling comic book characters of all-time”.

“Wolverine” was developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Insomniac Games in partnership with Marvel Games and released its first trailer during PlayStation’s “State of Play” presentation in September 2025.

Insomniac Games senior community manager Aaron Jason Espinoza said in a PlayStation blog post first announcing the game, “We aim to deliver the ultimate Wolverine fantasy built on Insomniac staples like fast, fluid, and ferocious combat; exhilarating, action-packed set pieces; robust accessibility features; and a gripping story that taps into the core tenets of one of the most compelling comic book characters of all-time”.

“We’re breaking new ground with Wolverine, yes, but our penchant for telling stories about heroes overcoming colossal odds is as strong as ever. We’re eager to explore Logan’s story with you and tap into his signature spin on heroism, which is much darker and more brutal than you might expect from Insomniac”.