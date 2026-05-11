Martin Short is speaking publicly for the first time about the death of his daughter, Katherine Short, describing the loss as “a nightmare for the family.”

During an emotional appearance on CBS News Sunday Morning on May 10, the 76-year-old actor reflected on Katherine’s long struggle with mental illness following her death by suicide in February at age 42.

“But the understanding [is] that mental health and cancer, like my wife’s, are both diseases, and sometimes with diseases they are terminal,” Short said. “And my daughter fought for a long time with extreme mental health, borderline personality disorder, other things, and did the best she couldn’t until she couldn’t.”

The Los Angeles County Coroner previously confirmed that Katherine died by suicide.

Following her death, the Short family released a statement honoring her life and asking for privacy during their grieving process.

“It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short,” the family said. “The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”

Katherine worked as a licensed clinical social worker and dedicated much of her career to supporting others struggling with mental health challenges. She worked in private practice and also part-time at Amae Health, where she focused on community outreach, family support groups, peer support and psychotherapy.

Martin Short adopted Katherine and her brothers, Oliver and Henry, with his late wife, Nancy Dolman, who died from ovarian cancer in 2010 at age 58 after nearly 30 years of marriage.