Martin Short announces break from his show

Martin Short announced that about his break from work.

In an interview with E! News hours after his daughter Katherine Short died at the age of 42, he confirmed that his upcoming show has been delayed.

The Pabst Theatre Group mentioned on their website, on February 24, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Steve Martin & Martin Short’s show, originally scheduled for Friday, February 27th in Milwaukee, has been postponed”. She further mentioned, “Tickets will be honoured for a future rescheduled date. We will be in contact with further news when it is available”.

Earlier in the day, the Inherent Vice actor’s rep confirmed with “profound grief” that Katherine the daughter of Martin and his late wife Nancy Dolman had passed away.

“The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time,” the rep shared in a statement. “Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”

Katherine died by apparent suicide, law enforcement sources told TMZ, with the Los Angeles Police Department responding to her Hollywood Hills home on Feb. 24. E! News has reached out to Martin for comment but hasn’t heard back.

More than a decade before, Martin also had sons Oliver Short, 39, and Henry Short, 36, with Nancy, who shared his perspective on grief following the 2010 death of his wife after her battle with ovarian cancer.

“No one doesn’t have loss. No one doesn’t have pain,” he told Maclean’s Magazine in 2014. “You have to figure out you know the sun will rise the next day, that the people closest to you will be preoccupied with the scratch on their car; that’s just the way life works.”

“If your natural orientation is to be happy, you have to then start developing tools to help you get back there,” Martin added. “You can’t go through loss and just shuck it off the next day, cause then you’re not dealing with it. If you break your leg, you’re in a cast. There’s no getting around that.”