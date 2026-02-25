Martin Short ‘devastated’ following death of daughter Katherine at 42

Katherine Hartley Short – the daughter of actor and comedian Martin Short – has died at the age of 42, her family confirmed in a statement.

“It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short,” the family said. “The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”

According to reports, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call from a residence in Hollywood Hills on the evening of February 23. The Los Angeles County coroner later confirmed that her death was ruled a suicide.

Katherine was adopted by Short and his late wife, Nancy Dolman, who died of ovarian cancer in 2010 after nearly three decades of marriage. The couple also adopted two sons, Oliver Patrick and Henry Hayter.

A licensed clinical social worker, Katherine dedicated her career to helping others. She worked in private practice and with Amae Health, where she supported community outreach initiatives, family support groups, peer counseling and psychotherapy services.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and gender sexuality studies from New York University in 2006 and later completed a master’s degree in social work at the University of Southern California in 2010.

Although she largely stayed out of the public spotlight, Katherine occasionally appeared with her father at industry events, including celebrations connected to The Producers in 2003 and the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2011.