Martin Short shares how he ‘nearly ruined’ Selena Gomez’s wedding cake

Martin Short is looking back on a wedding mishap that almost turned Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s big day into a cake catastrophe.

The comedian and actor, 75, shared the story during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, January 21, revealing that he accidentally cut into the couple’s wedding cake before it was meant to be served.

Gomez, 33, and Blanco, 37, tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California, on September 27, with Short giving a joint speech alongside his Only Murders in the Building costar Steve Martin.

“The wedding was perfect and it was beautiful,” Short said. “So everything was perfect except the night of the reception.”

Short explained that the celebration was spread across large tents with smaller lounge-style seating areas in the back. He was seated with a group of about a dozen people, including Martin and Paul Rudd, when he spotted what he assumed was a small wedding cake near their section.

As the night went on and the cake had not yet been formally cut, Short said Martin mentioned he was preparing to leave. With a fork already in hand, Short insisted his friend could not go without having a slice of cake.

“And I cut the wedding cake, one side, cut it the other and then all the people in our group scream, ‘Marty!’ ” he recalled. Short then confirmed: “It was the wedding cake.”

The actor went on to add, “I tried to fix it with a fork. This was bad. This was about an hour before it was to be presented. And so, I turned to Paul Rudd and said, ‘So, do we just leave?’”

According to Martin Short, the wedding coordinator and chef were quickly called in to handle the situation. He jokingly reenacted the chef’s reaction, saying, “What the hell happened here?” before explaining that the cake was carefully repaired and turned slightly so it still looked picture perfect.