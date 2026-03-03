Martin Short’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ remains on schedule amid family tragedy

Martin Short’s recent personal tragedy has not impacted the production schedule of his hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, according to reports.

Short’s eldest daughter, Katherine Hartley Short, died by suicide at the age of 42 at her Los Angeles home on Monday, February 23. In the days following her death, the 75-year-old actor canceled several scheduled comedy performances with longtime collaborator Steve Martin and was absent from the 32nd Annual Actor Awards, where he had received two nominations.

However, TMZ reports that Only Murders in the Building, which also stars Selena Gomez, is not currently in active production. The upcoming sixth season is set to film in London in the coming months, and sources told the outlet that the production timeline has not been affected by Short’s family loss. The Emmy winning series was renewed for Season 6 in October 2025.

The comedy follows three New York City neighbors who bond over their shared love of true crime podcasts. When a murder occurs in their apartment building, the trio launches their own investigation. Each season centers on a new case and a fresh lineup of suspects.

Martin Short stars as flamboyant theater director Oliver Putnam, while Steve Martin portrays retired actor Charles Haden Savage and Selena Gomez plays sharp witted Mabel Mora.