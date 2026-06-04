Martinez Novell replaces Hjulmand as Leverkusen coach

Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday announced the appointment of Spaniard Carles Martinez Novell as manager, replacing former coach Kasper Hjulmand with immediate effect.

The 42-year-old Martinez Novell, who stepped down as Toulouse coach at the end of the 2025-26 season, signed a deal running until 2028.

The appointment continues the instability in the club’s coaching ranks since the departure of double-winning manager Xabi Alonso at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Leverkusen appointed former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag ahead of last season but the Dutchman lasted just two league games, before he was replaced by Hjulmand.

Hjulmand initially steadied the ship but failed to guide Leverkusen back to the Champions League placings, with German media reporting the club already began looking for a successor during the season.

German sports outlet Kicker had reported Leverkusen were in the final stages of striking a deal with former Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, but the Basque has since emerged as the leading candidate to take over the Liverpool job following Arne Slot’s sacking.

Martinez Novell was assistant to Philippe Montanier when Toulouse won the French Cup in 2024, the first major trophy in their history, before taking over in the dugout.

The Spaniard guided Toulouse to ninth in Ligue 1 this season along with a run to the semi-finals of the French Cup.

Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes praised Martinez Novell’s work with younger players and said he was the “best suited” coach to the next phase of the club’s development.

“Carles is a coach with clear principles and a modern idea of the game. We are convinced that he can provide the right impetus for our sporting future,” he said in a statement.

Martinez Novell is set to speak at an introductory press conference on Friday.