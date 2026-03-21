Marty Supreme coming soon to streaming services

Max has confirmed that Timothée Chalamet’s critically acclaimed table tennis drama, Marty Supreme, will be available for streaming starting on April 24. Josh Safdie’s film debuted on Christmas Day and went on to win nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Safdie, Best Screenplay for Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, and Best Actor for Chalamet.

Despite the movie’s impressive awards season performance, Chalamet lost the Best Actor award to Michael B. Jordan for Sinners at Sunday’s Oscar ceremony. Set in 1950s New York City, Marty Supreme centres on Chalamet’s character, Marty Mauser, a driven table tennis player who will stop at nothing to succeed. The ensemble cast includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler, the Creator, Abel Ferrara, Fran Drescher, Luke Manley, and Koto Kawaguchi.

While the film received widespread critical acclaim, there was also controversy surrounding the awards campaign itself. Chalamet’s remarks at a town hall in February—where he stated he would not want to work in artistic disciplines like opera or ballet that “no one cares about”—caused significant industry backlash and were referenced several times during the Oscars. These comments overshadowed what had otherwise been a highly praised run for both the movie and its star. Marty Supreme arrives on Max on April 24.