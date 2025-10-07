How Marty Supreme turned Timothée Chalamet into a real-life table tennis champ

In a revelation that’s as unexpected as it is fascinating, Timothee Chalamet has disclosed that he spent years secretly honing his table tennis skills in preparation for Marty Supreme, the upcoming film from writer-director Josh Safdie.

The Dune and Wonka star said that Marty Supreme is “the most who I was that I’ve had to play,” calling it a deeply personal project that reflects his early life and relentless work ethic.

The Oscar-nominated actor takes the titular role in Marty Supreme, portraying Marty Mauser — a fiercely driven young man determined to dominate the overlooked world of professional ping-pong.

The character, loosely based on late Jewish-American table tennis pioneer Marty Reisman, sits at the centre of Safdie’s gritty, character-driven tale of obsession and ambition.

According to Timothee Chalamet, his connection to Marty Supreme began long before cameras rolled. Safdie first approached him about the idea years ago, and Timothee Chalamet began taking ping-pong lessons as early as 2018.

“This was my secret,” he told THR. “I had a table in London while shooting Wonka, one in Budapest and Jordan during Dune: Part Two, and even one at Cannes while promoting The French Dispatch.”

Laughing off any disbelief, Timothee Chalamet added, “If anyone thinks this is cap, as the kids say — it’s all documented. It’ll be put out.”

His dedication to the role of Marty Supreme, he said, matched the intensity of his preparation for A Complete Unknown, in which he plays Bob Dylan. “I was working on both these things concurrently,” he revealed.

The actor said that the determination of Marty Supreme’s protagonist resonated deeply with his own career journey. “Some people stumble into their success,” Timothee Chalamet explained.

“That wasn’t it for me. It was 10,000 hours, dropping out of college, taking risks, choosing untraditional projects. At 20, those choices were considered radical — but they defined who I became.”

Marty Supreme, co-written by Ronald Bronstein, also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, Abel Ferrara, Fran Drescher, and musician Tyler, The Creator (credited as Tyler Okonma).

The film marks Josh Safdie’s first solo directorial venture following his acclaimed collaborations with his brother Benny Safdie, who recently helmed The Smashing Machine.

