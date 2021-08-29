Martyred Karachi ASI was on stakeout when ‘terrorists’ shot him

KARACHI: The police assistance sub-inspector killed late Sunday last night in the Orangi Town restaurant was on a stakeout mission waiting to meet his informant on a case, an eye-witness told police, ARY News reported.

The witness told police an unknown armed man stormed the restaurant, where ASI Akram was waiting for someone to pay him a visit, and fired fatal shots at him.

I myself narrowly escaped the gunshots, said the witness. He said the alleged killer held a gun in both his hands and held a gun in ASI Akram’s direction and at mine but I escaped.

Soon after shooting at him the alleged shooter ran away with his accomplice on a bike, the witness told police.

ASI Akram went to the restaurant only to await his informant while he visited the area with another police officer, he said.

The counter-terrorism department of police has launched an investigation into the killing of ASI Akram.

ASI shot dead in Orangi Town firing, police suspect targeted killing

Reproted earlier today was that a Police ASI had been shot dead by late Sunday night while dining at a local restaurant in the Orangi Town area.

According to the details police then shared, the three shots were allegedly fired by two unknown motorcycle riders who used 9mm pistols and targeted ASI Akram fatally.

ASI Akram was posted in Manghopir Investigation Unit, and the Police said it looks like a targeted assassination event.

However, there has not been an update on the arrests made in the case. Police have collected the evidence and recorded accounts of the witnesses from the site of the crime, and initiated the probe into the matter.