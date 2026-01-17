Maruti Suzuki to invest $3.9 billion in new India plant

Indian automaker Maruti Suzuki will invest 350 billion rupees ($3.9 billion) in a plant it plans to set up in the western Indian state of Gujarat, the state’s government said on Saturday.

The plant will add production capacity of up to 1 million vehicles a year for the automaker as it expands manufacturing to meet rising demand in India, the world’s third-largest car market, and for exports, Gujarat said in a statement.

Production at the plant is expected to begin in financial year 2029 and will add to the annual production capacity of 2.4 million vehicles for Maruti, which is majority-owned by Japan’s Suzuki Motor and is India’s top carmaker by sales.

The company has an order backlog of about one and a half months for its entry-level models, its marketing and sales head, Partho Banerjee, said this month. The company said its sales to domestic dealers rose 37% in December to a record 178,646 units.

Maruti’s board of directors this week approved an initial investment of 49.6 billion rupees to acquire land for the plant.

Maruti Suzuki to recall 39,506 units of Grand Vitara

Earlier in November 14 2025, automaker Maruti Suzuki, India has said it will recall 39,506 units of its Grand Vitara, citing inaccurate fuel level and warning light in the speedometers of some of the vehicles.

The company will recall the units of Grand Vitara manufactured between December 9, 2024, to April 29, 2025.

While in March 2025, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki India said that they will increase the prices of vehicles to offset raw material and operational costs.