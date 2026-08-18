Marvel announces release date for Ryan Gosling’s ‘Ghost Rider’

Ryan Gosling is officially set to ride into the Marvel universe as Disney has announced a release date for the highly anticipated Ghost Rider movie.

The film, which stars Gosling as the Spirit of Vengeance, is scheduled to hit theaters on July 28, 2028, making it the third Marvel movie currently slated for release that year. The announcement was part of a series of release-date updates from Disney following its D23 fan event.

Marvel’s 2028 lineup also includes an untitled X-Men movie, scheduled for May 5, and Black Panther 3, which is set to arrive on December 15.

Ryan Gosling’s involvement in Ghost Rider was announced at Comic-Con in July, confirming that the Oscar-nominated actor will take on the iconic Marvel character.

The movie will be directed by Shawn Levy and written by Jonathan Tropper, who also worked on Star Wars: Starfighter.

Gosling will take over the role of the supernatural motorcycle-riding hero after Nicolas Cage previously portrayed Johnny Blaze in two Ghost Rider films released by Sony.

The upcoming project will introduce a new version of the character to Marvel’s interconnected cinematic universe, although further plot details have not yet been revealed.

Pixar’s animated film Ghost Market is scheduled for March 10, 2028. Meanwhile, the live-action remake of Tangled is scheduled to arrive on March 31, 2028, while the animated film Clay is set for November 22 of the same year.

Disney has also dated Coco 2 for November 21, 2029. The sequel will follow Miguel as a teenager, with Benjamin Bratt returning as Ernesto de la Cruz. Another untitled Marvel film is currently scheduled for November 9, 2029.