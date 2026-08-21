American Abdul Mateen II questioned Marvel’s decision to cancel Wonder Man.

Emmy-nominated Abdul Mateen raised the question again on Disney+ about the sudden cancellation of the second season of Wonder Man. In an interview with Vanity, he noted that Marvel told him the show was cancelled because of its viewership.

However, the actor made a shocking claim, and he noted that there was one problem; he was never shown the actual numbers that made Abdul Mateen wonder if the show was given a fair chance. He felt that Wonder Man had more to offer, especially because of its cast, story, and strong reviews.

Read More: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II reacts after Marvel cancels ‘Wonder Man’ S2

He also spoke about Marvel’s Black-led projects while talking about the cancellation. He compared the situation with Blade, which has faced a long and difficult road to the screen. The “optics are obvious,” and he believes Marvel can change that view by giving these projects strong stories and enough support.

The actor had already thought about what could happen to Simon in a second season. He wanted to show Simon dealing with the fame he had always wanted and how that success could affect his ego.

Abdul-Mateen’s scathing question comes as Marvel moves forward with a new phase and the much-awaited tentpole Avengers: Doomsday.