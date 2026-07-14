Marvel eyes cosmic hero Nova with Michael Waldron attached

For years, Marvel fans have begged for the debut of Nova (the human rocket), especially after the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) laid the perfect narrative groundwork in Avengers: Infinity War. Now, industry rumors suggest Marvel Studios is finally fast-tracking the project, with seasoned MCU scribe Michael Waldron reportedly tapped to write the script.

While Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed whether the project will be a feature film or a Disney+ event series, Waldron’s attachment suggests Marvel is planning a heavy cosmic expansion.

The Setup: Why the MCU Needs Nova Right Now

The introduction of Nova is a natural next step for the MCU’s cosmic tier. The backstory for the character was technically set up off-screen back in 2018 during Avengers: Infinity War, when Thanos decimated the planet Xandar to acquire the Power Stone.

In the comics, the destruction of the Nova Corps on Xandar is the exact catalyst that leaves Richard Rider as the sole surviving centurion, inheriting the entire Nova Force.

Which Version of Nova Will We See?

Marvel has two major iterations of Nova to choose from, and rumors suggest the project could feature a mentor-student dynamic utilizing both:

Nova in the MCU: Two Versions, Two Paths: Marvel has two main Nova options, and they bring very different energy to the cosmic side of the MCU.

Richard Rider — The Original Nova: He’s the gritty, battle-hardened cosmic warrior and the sole survivor of the Xandarian decimation. His story would tie directly into the fallout of Thanos destroying Xandar, giving the MCU an immediate, war-torn entry point into the Nova Corps.

Sam Alexander — The Legacy Nova: He’s the younger, more lighthearted version. A high-schooler who stumbles on his missing father’s Nova helmet and becomes a hero by accident. He fits Marvel’s ongoing push for younger, legacy-era heroes like Ms. Marvel, bringing humor and heart to the space storyline.

One is about survival and trauma in the aftermath of Thanos. The other is about a kid stepping up and inheriting a legacy.

If the reports are accurate, bringing Michael Waldron on board is a massive statement of intent by Marvel Studios. Waldron has quickly become one of Kevin Feige’s most trusted creative partners.

Multiverse & Cosmic Pedigree: Waldron served as the head writer for Season 1 of Loki, which successfully established the MCU’s complex multiversal rules, and wrote Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

High-Stakes Storytelling: Waldron was previously tapped to write Avengers: Secret Wars, proving he is trusted with the franchise’s largest, most complicated narrative arcs.

Balancing Humor and Drama: Waldron’s background (including writing for Rick and Morty) allows him to balance cosmic, high-concept sci-fi with the grounded, self-aware humor that defines the MCU.

Film or Series? The Creative Dilemma

The Nova project has spent years in development purgatory. It was originally conceived as a Disney+ limited series, but Marvel’s recent strategic shift—slashing its streaming output to focus on high-quality, theatrical releases—suggests Nova may have been retooled into a full-length feature film.

Given the visual effects-heavy nature of the Nova Force and the cosmic scale of the story, a theatrical release would give the character the budget and grand-scale introduction he deserves.