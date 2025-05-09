Marvel in talks with ‘Thunderbolts*’ director Jake Schreier for new ‘X-Men’ movie

Basking in the success of his latest work, Marvel’s superhero film ‘Thunderbolts*’, director Jake Schreier is reportedly in early talks with the studio to helm a new ‘X-Men’ movie.

As reported by foreign media, Marvel Studios has eyed director Jake Schreier to direct a big-screen reboot of the ‘X-Men’ franchise, after his latest work for the MCU, Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan-starrer ‘Thunderbolts*’ became one of the studio’s most-watched and best-reviewed titles of recent years.

While more details about the project are yet to be unveiled, sources close to Marvel suggest that the studio is in early talks with Schreier to take on the director’s role for the yet-to-be-titled project, while writer Michael Lesslie, of ‘Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ fame, is penning the script for the same.

As usual, Marvel’s Kevin Feige will serve as primary producer on the title.

Notably, ‘X-Men’, first created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in early 1960s, has been one of the most popular Marvel’s comic books and cartoons, which is the reason why the studio has been quietly in a hunt of a suitable person for weeks, to direct the reboot movie.

As for Schreier, prior to his MCU debut with ‘Thunderbolts*’, he has also directed sci-fi drama ‘Robot & Frank’ (2012) and rom-com ‘Paper Towns’ (2015), in addition to the episodes of Netflix’s ‘Beef’ and ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’.

