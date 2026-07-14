Marvel fans get first major update on ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Marvel fans have received the first major update on one of the most anticipated superhero films of the decade, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney plans to open ticket sales months ahead of its theatrical release.

The domestic tickets for the upcoming Marvel blockbuster will go on sale on July 20, giving fans an early chance to secure seats for the highly awaited sequel. The advance sales will initially focus on Infinity Vision theaters, Disney’s new premium large-format experience created for select screenings of Avengers: Doomsday.

Along with the ticket announcement, Disney has revealed the film’s expected runtime: 165 minutes (two hours and 45 minutes). While the final version of the movie could still undergo minor changes before release, the announced runtime suggests that Doomsday will rank among the longer Marvel films.

The upcoming Avengers installment will be longer than 2018’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, which ran for 149 minutes, but shorter than 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’, which had a 181-minute runtime.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday will reunite several major Marvel heroes as they face a new threat to the multiverse – Doctor Doom, played by former Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr.