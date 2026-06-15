Confusion among fans rises as the news of alleged leaks from Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday grows as artificial intelligence-generated videos and images continue to circulate online, making it increasingly difficult for fans to distinguish genuine footage from fabrications.

Anticipation for the blockbuster remains high, with the film set to unite characters from the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four franchises.

However, Marvel’s tightly controlled marketing strategy has left fans searching for clues wherever they can find them. The only full trailer is reportedly still restricted to CinemaCon attendees, creating a vacuum that has been filled by unofficial footage and rumours.

In recent weeks, multiple clips claiming to reveal scenes from the film have spread rapidly across social media. Some of the videos purportedly show Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, Sentinel battles, and major crossover moments involving Marvel heroes.

The authenticity of these clips has been widely questioned. One viral video reportedly attracted around seven million views before viewers identified signs of AI manipulation, including character likenesses that appeared inconsistent with their established on-screen appearances.

Observers have also pointed to visual inconsistencies, such as fluctuating image quality within the same sequence, as evidence that some of the material may have been artificially generated rather than leaked from legitimate sources.

Further speculation emerged after Marvel Studios reportedly did not issue immediate takedown notices for one widely shared clip. Some fans viewed the lack of legal action as a sign the footage was fake, while others argued that silence alone does not confirm its authenticity. Meanwhile, alleged plot details and character reveals continue to circulate online.

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day scheduled for release on July 31 and Avengers: Doomsday set to arrive on December 18, interest in both films remains intense as debate over the legitimacy of the leaks continues.