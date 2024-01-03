24.9 C
Marvel found Jonathan Majors replacement for Kang The Conqueror?

Walt Disney-owned Marvel Studios has seemingly found an actor to replace Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in future projects.

As per the industry scoop, the studio has found a perfect replacement for Jonathan Majors to essay supervillain Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, days after the actor was fired.

For the unversed, the rising Hollywood star, who was set to play the leading role in an upcoming Marvel superhero film, was dropped from future projects, after he was found guilty on the charges of assault on his ex-girlfriend, in the back of a car.

Now per the recent developments, spilt by an industry insider, Marvel is eyeing Emmy-winning actor Colman Domingo, to fill in the shoes of Majors for the future titles of the Cinematic Universe.

Actor, writer and director, Colman Domingo, 54, is best known for his work both on stage and screen, including HBO hit teens series ‘Euphoria’, for which he bagged a Primetime Emmy Award, Netflix’s biographical flick of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, and the very recent coming-of-the-age musical-drama, ‘The Color Purple’.

