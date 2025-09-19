Marvel releases deleted clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps

American film and television production studio Marvel Studios has released a deleted clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which stars Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing.

The revelation came to light on September 23 ahead of the release of the digital release. On October 14, the movie is available in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD for purchase as it is expected to launch.

A new deleted scene from ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR’ with Sue Storm and Ben Grimm. The films digital release set for 9.23.🍿 pic.twitter.com/aZ66XhniuB — Men’s Journal (@MensJournal) September 18, 2025

However, it is worth noting that Matt Shakman, who helmed Disney+’s Wanda series, has directed “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.” The new MCU film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. Following First Steps, they will return in Avengers: Doomsday.

Moreover, Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer, Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Natasha Lyonne as Rachel, and Paul Walter Hauser as Mole Man were additional cast members.

Intriguingly, the blockbuster film has amassed more than $518 million during its theatrical campaign across the globe.

Earlier this year, the second reboot of the film series, was scheduled for global cinema rollout on Friday, July 25, to mark the launch of phase six of MCU.

In a run-up to theatrical release, the superhero movie premiered in Los Angeles earlier this week, garnering promising first reviews from critics, particularly praising the performances by the lead cast and superpowered visuals.

Film critic David Rooney wrote about ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’, “The actors are so terrific and their chemistry so palpable that the hangout scenes in their fabulous Baxter Building penthouse — with a domestic droid that’s like Rosie the Robot from The Jetsons meets Number 5 from John Badham’s Short Circuit — are some of the movie’s most appealing interludes.”