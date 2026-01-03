Marvel releases second trailer of 'Wonder Man'

Marvel Television released its second trailer for its upcoming new series, Wonder Man, which will be released on January 27 on Disney+.

The official trailer gives audiences a first glimpse of Simon’s journey. After a chance encounter with veteran actor Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), Simon gets an opportunity to work with legendary director Von Kovak (Zlatko Buri) on a remake of the superhero film “Wonder Man.” Kingsley’s character offers a poignant reflection on acting, saying, “Acting is the sum of everything you’ve ever experienced. The joy. Sadness. Loss. Heartbreak.” Meanwhile, the Department of Damage Control views Simon as a serious threat, adding tension to his path as a reluctant superhero.

The 8-episode show takes a satirical, tongue-in-cheek look at a remake of a famous superhero movie… by the famed director who has come out of retirement to make it. Or does it? Things change under the spotlight…

An aspiring Hollywood actor, Simon Williams, is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns that legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film ‘Wonder Man. These two actors at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

So far, we know Base FX, Anibrain Studio and DarkRed Studios are involved in the VFX production.

The 8-episode series debuts on Disney+ January 27.