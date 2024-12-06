Marvel Rivals’ director addresses Nintendo Switch release plan

Thaddeus Sasser, director of NetEase Games which collaborated with Marvel Entertainment to develop Marvel Rivals, has addressed the plans for a release on Nintendo Switch.

The hero shooter was released on Friday on PlayStation 5, Xbox and PC to a welcoming reception.

Marvel Rivals enjoyed a massive launch, with 444,286 concurrent players on Steam alone.

Reports said that the game was also performing well on both PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S.

Meanwhile, NetEase Games boss Thaddeus Sasser has ruled out the plan to release the game on Nintendo Switch, saying that the hero shooter “definitely isn’t coming to the Switch.”

“There are no discussions [going on] right now to make a handheld port,” he said when asked about a plan to release the game on the popular gaming console.

It is to be noted here that Marvel Rivals was launched with Season 0, aka ‘Dooms’ Rise’, which serves as the opening chapter “for the chaos caused by each of Doctor Dooms’ time experiments colliding and unleashing the Timestream Entanglement.”

Gamers can play the game as 33 playable heroes such as Iron Man, Spider-Man and the Incredible Hulk – all of which are available for free.

The game also includes eight unique maps, including a Consquest map, Quick Match and Competitive modes and a Practise Range.

While the Marvel Rivals developer said that it welcomed the game’s comparisons to other hero shooters such as Overwatch and Apex Legends, it emphasised the title would be “faster-paced and much more accessible to new players.”

The statement about the latest game came following rumours that Nintendo approached Ubisoft to release a remaster for Splinter Cell: Blacklist on its popular gaming console.

The company is also reportedly working to bring the remasters of Driver 1 and 2 to the original Switch gaming console.