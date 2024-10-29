Nintendo announces Xenoblade Chronicles X remaster for Switch

Nintendo has announced that its Switch gaming console is set to get a remaster of the survival game Xenoblade Chronicles X.

The Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, a remaster action RPG, will launch on the Switch on March 20, 2025, as per the Kyoto-based gaming company.

The company also released a new trailer to mark the occasion of announcing the remaster of the game which will put gamers in a standalone sci-fi story, with the new version containing even more content.

It is worth mentioning here that the original Xenoblade Chronicles X was developed by Monolith Soft and was published by Nintendo, and later got two sequels for the Switch.

The first sequel was released in 2017, followed by the second in 2022.

The news came days after reports emerged that Nintendo was reportedly working to get other publishers to remaster their old games including Splinter Cell: Blacklist and Driver for the original Switch gaming console.

Read more: Nintendo leaker drops major hint on Switch 2 reveal date

Rumours had it that the company approached developer Ubisoft which is working to release a remaster for Splinter Cell: Blacklist in 2025.

Additionally, the company is reportedly working to bring the remasters of Driver 1 and 2 to the original Switch.

Meanwhile, reports said that the company’s hotly-anticipated Switch 2 might be released at a later date than the anticipated early 2025 date.

Nintendo has not officially announced Switch 2, however, it has confirmed that a successor to its popular gaming console was in development.

Days earlier, Brazilian journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe who reported on Switch 2 being delayed to 2025, said that Nintendo was set to announce the gaming console in the week starting on October 28.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Lippe narrowed down the reveal date to October 28 and November 1.