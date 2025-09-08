Marvel Rivals introducing loot boxes in season 4?

Marvel Rivals has gained widespread acclaim with millions of players since NetEase Games launched the hero shooter last year.

The developer has been improving the game with continuous support and new content to attract new players.

NetEase Games has announced that season 4 of the popular hero shooter will begin on September 12.

The upcoming season is confirmed to have new characters, maps and cosmetics.

However, a new update is now hinting at the addition of loot boxes to the game.

Speculations about the addition of the feature began making rounds on social media after a popular Marvel Rivals account, RivalsInfo, suggested that NetEase Games appeared to have been planning to add loot boxes to Marvel Rivals.

In a post on X, the user revealed that season 4’s files feature references to “Mysteries” as a player component.

According to the user, the player component is a codename for loot boxes in Marvel Rivals.

Additionally, the post shared references to an older loot box system in the game such as the “cosmic mysteries number.”

Loot boxes in games have been a controversial part of online gaming for years as several gamers and parents perceive it as an alternative form of gambling.

Meanwhile, NetEase Games has announced that the Marvel Rivals servers might be down for maintenance activity on the release day of season 4, which is likely to take approximately 2-3 hours.

The developer announced that during the maintenance activity, the game will be offline and inaccessible.

“Server return times may vary based on progress,” it said.