Marvel Rivals kicks off Season 7 with new heroes

Marvel Rivals Season 7 launches today, introducing a game-changing new strategist hero, White Fox, alongside the official debut of competitive esports infrastructure. The Kumiho super-spy arrives with mystical shapeshifting abilities, immediately resetting the competitive landscape. Professional tournaments begin next week with the Ignite Preseason on March 27, marking Marvel’s commitment to a serious esports circuit.

Ami Han, the renowned super spy from South Korea, is the newest strategist to join the Marvel Rivals roster. White Fox utilizes her supernatural Kumiho abilities to combine mythical shapeshifting with supportive leadership. Through her Fox Form Awakening ability, she can partially transform into a melee fighter, allowing her to heal surrounding teammates while simultaneously slashing enemies with her claws. This versatility makes her an ideal choice for aggressive support playstyles.

With the addition of White Fox, the growing roster now features more than 46 Marvel characters. Players who achieve Gold rank in Season 7 competitive matches will unlock a special Secret Agent suit. Further balancing changes, including updates for Black Cat, will follow in Season 7.5, which extends the season until May 22, 2026.

Season 7 also radically updates ranked placement matches by monitoring individual performance independently of teammates. Following ten placement matches, participants receive rank adjustments ranging from –100 to +100 competitive points based on personal performance and tier achievement. Additionally, hero ban phases have been expedited to 15 seconds per round, with the number of bans per side increasing from two to three.

After a seasonal hiatus, the Tokyo 2099: Shin-Shibuya map returns to the competitive rotation to increase variety. In response to long-standing community concerns regarding team-dependent rankings, the new placement system is designed to promote solo carry potential. These mechanical changes promise faster wait times and more accurate matchmaking.

The Marvel Rivals Championship framework has introduced two significant improvements: faction-based competition and a professional pathway qualification. Top-performing PC factions will begin earning Champion Points in mid-2026, competing for spots alongside professional players. Registration opens one week into the season, with weekend games scheduled for the mid and late stages of the term.

According to the official announcement marking the start of the professional era, the 2026 Marvel Rivals Esports season will be built around three core competitive stages and feature two international LAN events, including a significant preseason addition taking place in April.